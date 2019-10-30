On Halloween, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) puts on Crown Jewel, a massive wrestling event emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s one of the most important events of the year for WWE, since the Saudi government pays huge money to commission the show, and as such it’s just as star studded as a WrestleMania, if not more.

This year’s event will be headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez for the WWE Championship.

Who: Hulk Hogan, Tyson Fury, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Brock Lesnar, King Corbin, Paul Heyman, Bobby Lashley, Cain Velasquez, Rusev, Rey Mysterio, Ali Braun, Strowman, Ricochet Mansoor, Shorty G

What: WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference

When: October 30

Where: King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Format: Hosted by WWE announcer Michael Cole, Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman weigh-in and comment about their match. Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar weigh-in and comment about their match.

Other Superstars to speak as part of the press conference include Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Mansoor. The additional members of Team Hogan and Team Flair will also be on site.

Run time: Up to one hour.