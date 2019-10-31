WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on WWE Network on Thursday, October 30 from 9:30 PM in India. Since WWE signed a 10-year contract to host shows in the Middle East, this edition of the Crown Jewel is the most stacked card.

WHAT: WWE Crown Jewel 2019

WHEN: 10:30 PM IST. The Kickoff show will start at 9:30 PM IST.

WHERE: King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh

LIVE STREAMING: WWE Network

Headlining the show will be the ‘Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar putting up his WWE Championship against Mixed Martial Arts Legend and former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez, with Rey Mysterio by his side. The co-main event is Seth Rollins defending his WWE Universal Championship against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere Match that can’t be stopped for any reason.

But mainstream importance in the card goes to Boxing champion the ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury going against ‘Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman. Further down the card maintains its high profile bouts with

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair (5-on-5 Tag Team Match) featuring Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, Ali and the Big Dog Roman Reigns for Hogan, while Flair’s five are Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre.

Also featuring in the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia are The ‘Sassy Southern Belle’ Lacy Evan and Natalya.

FULL MATCH CARD

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere Match that can’t be stopped for any reason)

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

WWE presents the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair (5-on-5 Tag Team Match)

Mansoor vs. Cesaro

The largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in history to determine World Cup winner and crown the Best Tag Team in the World

20-Man Battle Royal (Kickoff Match – Winner Faces AJ Styles for the United States Championship)