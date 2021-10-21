Riyadh: WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be the third event promoted under the ‘Crown Jewel’ chronology and the sixth held under WWE’s 10-year partnership in support of Saudi Vision 2030. It will also be WWE’s first event to be held outside the United States since the last Saudi Arabian event, Super ShowDown in February 2020, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The event will also see the finals of both the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the inaugural Queen’s Cross Tournament.Also Read - Oman vs Scotland Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India: When and Where to Watch OMN vs SCO Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship Match

Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match (Triple Threat Match)

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

No Holds Barred Match

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

Hell in a Cell

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Randy Orton & Riddle vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Singles Match

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Fin Balor vs Xavier Woods (King of the Ring Tournament Finals)

Doudrop vs Zelina Vega (Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals)

Tag-Team Match

The Usos vs The Hurt Business

When is the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 ?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will take place on Thursday, 21st October 2021.

Where will the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 take place?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What is the timing of WWE Crown Jewel 2021 ?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be preceded by a special edition of the live studio show, WWE Extraaa Dhamaal at 8:30 PM followed by the main event from 9:30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast WWE Crown Jewel 2021?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 channels in English, Sony Ten 3 channels in Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu.

Where can you live stream WWE Crown Jewel 2021 ?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app.