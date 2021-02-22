Roman Reigns successfully defended his title but Drew McIntyre lost his during the night that saw both the stars ending the night on a negative note. 2021 WWE Royal Rumble winner Edge announced his WrestleMania opponent by delivering a stunning spear to Reigns and then pointing out to the sign of the upcoming event while staring at The Tribal Chief. Also Read - WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Full Results And Match Updates: Edge Wins Men's Rumble

Here are all the WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Results

Fatal-Four: John Morrison emerged victorious after beating Elias, Mustafa Ali and Ricochet by pinfall in a Fatal 4-Way match to replace Keith Lee in the United States Championship match.

WWE United States Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match: Cesaro eliminated Corbin through submission and then eliminated Owens eliminated Zayn via pinfall. Uso then ended Owens through pinfall before ending the night for Cesaro via pinfall as well. Eventually, it was Daniel Bryan who won the Elimination Chamber by eliminating USO, also via pinfall.

Universal Championship [Roman Reigns (defending champion) vs Daniel Bryan]: Reigns successfully defended his title after beating Bryan via submission.

United States Championship [Bobby Lashley (defending champion) vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison]: Matt Riddle defeated Morrison via pinfall and Lashley to win the title.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship [Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (defending champions) vs Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks]: Jax and Baszler defeated Banks and Belair via pinfall to defend their title.

WWE Championship [Drew McIntyre (champion) vs AJ Styles vs Kofi Kingston vs Sheamus vs Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton (Elimination Chamber)]: Kingston eliminated Orton (pinfall); Sheamus eliminated Kingston (pinfall); McIntyre eliminated Hardy (pinfall); Styles eliminated Sheamus (pinfall); McIntyre eliminated Styles by pinfall to retain the title.

WWE Championship [The Miz vs Drew McIntyre]: The Miz rushed towards the ring after Lashley attacked McIntyre and cashed his Money in the Bank contract. He defeated McIntyre via pinfall to win the title.