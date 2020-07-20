From Bray Wyatt taking on Braun Strowman in a Swamp Fight to Rey Mysterio losing an eye in the first ever an eye-for-an-eye showdown with Seth Rollins, the WWE Extreme Rules 2020 had it all and was aptly titled ‘The Horror Show’. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Tests Coronavirus Positive: WWE Star John Cena Shares Post Featuring The Bollywood Actress

Here are all the results from the event held on Sunday

Kickoff Show: Kevin Owens vs Murphy – Owens won via pinfall

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro (Tables Match) – Nakamura and Cesaro won the title.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross – Bayley retained the title

Eye For An Eye: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins – Mysterio ‘ lost his eye’ with Rollins clinching victory. The rule was simple – gouge your opponents eye ball and you win. Sounds gory?

Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks: Sasha won

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler (Extreme Rules for the Challenger – McIntrye retained the title via pinfall

Wyatt Swamp Fight (Non-Title Match): Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt – The main event of the night began with Strowman arriving at the venue in a truck with Wyatt waiting in a rocking chair. Boom, the screen goes blank before Strowman is ambushed by masked men. There was a cameo appearance from Alexa Bliss. After several twists and turns, Strowman appeared to have won by kicking Wyatt into the swamp. However, moments before the Rules went off air, The Fiend made a surprise reappearance.