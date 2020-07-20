WWE‘s experiments with cinematic fights continue with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman dishing out a slow, physiological Swamp Fight that seemed to have left Twitterverse unimpressed. Also Read - WWE Extreme Rules 2020: All Results, Winners And Highlights From 'The Horror Show'

It was the main event of the WWE Extreme Rules 2020 and had a cameo appearance from Alexa Bliss, Strowman’s doppleganger among other features but none of it seems to have brought it closer to let along the standards been set by the Boneyard Match involving The Undertaker and AJ Styles at the Wrestlemania 36. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Tests Coronavirus Positive: WWE Star John Cena Shares Post Featuring The Bollywood Actress

Also Read - WWE's Kayla Braxton Tests Positive For Coronavirus For Second Time, Deactivates Twitter Account After Cyberbullying

I’ve generally had a pretty high tolerance for WWE’s cinematic stuff but this… this is the drizzling shits — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) July 20, 2020

The #SwampFight is what you get for overpraising the Boneyard Match — Tony Maglio (@TonyMaglio) July 20, 2020

Everyone trying to understand what’s happening in the #SwampFight pic.twitter.com/fmp3s3Ifth — Two Jabronis with a Wrestling Podcast (@TwoJabronisPod) July 20, 2020

Alexa Bliss may be the best thing in the #SwampFight so far #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/df2tL9ASlz — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) July 20, 2020

If two oversized hillbillies fighting in a swamp isn’t the perfect metaphor for present-day America, I don’t know what is. #SwampFight pic.twitter.com/Q1Eg00HEld — Kayfabe News (@KayfabeNews) July 20, 2020



That match was critically acclaimed and was followed by another decent attempt when John Cena took on Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match.

Both the cinematic matches drew positive reviews and came at the right time with fanless arenas robbing the WWE events of its electric atmosphere during coronavirus pandemic.

The contest began with Strowman arriving in a truck as Wyatt waited in a rocking chair.

Strowman seemed to have prevailed as he pushed Wyatt into the swamp.

However, Wyatt made a surprising appearance as The Fiend, dragging Strowman along with him into the swamp with Extreme Rules going off the air.