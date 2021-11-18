New Delhi: As the time for Survivor Series draws near, fans are waiting to watch their favourite WWE Superstars complete for supremacy and for the WWE Championships. From Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley to Sasha Banks, we have some powerful female WWE Superstars competing this Survivor Series, let’s look at some of the most-watched-out-for female talents:Also Read - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live Streaming in India: When and Where to Watch Pay-Per-View Event Live Stream Wrestling Match Online on SonyLIV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten Network

Bianca Belair

The very recent event where Bianca completed was at Crown Jewel 2021 where she put up an impressive show with Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. Bianca was the former Mae Young Classic competitor, and she has been a consistent promising talent for the WWE brand. She has qualified for the Survivor Series in the SmackDown's Women's Team and is gearing up to prove once again why she is the EST of WWE.

Rhea Ripley

With the current Title of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Rhea Ripley has marked herself under the potential contestants in the Title race of WWE. After four years at WWE, she was also introduced to the world through the Mae Young Classic tournament and has been in the eyes of the WWE fans as The Nightmare. Her performance at WWE Survivor Series 2021 will be one to watch out for.

Sasha Banks

Banks or The Boss has had her fair share of matches over the years and participated at the recent Crown Jewel in Riyadh with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match where Becky won the Title. Although, this marked a milestone in her career at WWE, fans are waiting to watch The Boss at Survivor Series and reclaim the RAW Women’s Championship.

Liv Morgan

In a Fatal-5 Match, Liv Morgan claimed the win after defeating Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega and Carmella. Even though her dramatic rise in the WWE matches has never been fully materialized with a major WWE Title win, she is all set to complete at Survivor Series 2021 as one of the strongest female contenders.

Queen Zelina

Recently crowned Queen Zelina at Crown Jewel, Zelina Vega made a surprise comeback and gave the fans a startle on her win. This was a historic win for Zelina Vega at WWE’s inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament finale. The era of Zelina Vega has gained momentum and resurfaced again, with Survivor Series now next in line and fans eager to see the Queen back in action.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Survivor Series 2021 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on November 22, 2021 from 6:30 am (IST).

Repeat telecast of WWE Survivor Series 2021, 22nd November 2021 – 11:00 AM IST; 4:00 pm IST; 8:00 PM IST.