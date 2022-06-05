Hell In A Cell is the 14th annual professional wrestling live event produced by WWE in the series and will be held for superstars from the company’s RAW and SmackDown brand divisions. WWE Hell in a Cell heads to Chicago this weekend in what may be one of the most underwhelming premium live events of the year. As of writing, there are just seven matches on the card for the show, with no official kick-off show match announced. The Undisputed WWE Universal, Undisputed Tag Team, SmackDown Women’s, Intercontinental, and Women’s Tag Team Championships are not scheduled to be defended. Despite the lack of excitement surrounding tomorrow’s event, there are several ways that the company can still make this a memorable event.Also Read - WWE WrestleMania Backlash Live Streaming in India: Match Card, Date and Time; Online, TV Telecast on SonyLIV, Sony Ten Network

Match Card

Cody Rhodes vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Hell in a Cell Match).

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka vs Becky Lynch (Triple Threat for WWE Raw Women’s Championship).

Bobby Lashley vs Omos & MVP (2-on-1 Handicap Match).

Ezekiel vs Kevin Owens.

Theory vs Mustafa Ali (Singles Match for WWE United States Championship).

Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs The Judgment Day (Six-person Tag Team Match).

When is WWE Hell in a Cell ?

The WWE Hell in a Cell will take place on Monday June 6.

Where will WWE WWE Hell in a Cell take place?

The WWE Hell in a Cell will take place at Allstate Arena, Chicago, Illinois.

What is the timing of WWE Hell in a Cell ?

The WWE Hell in a Cell will start from 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast WWE Hell in a Cell ?

The WWE Hell in a Cell will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 channels in English, Sony Ten 3 channels in Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu.

Where can you live stream WWE Hell in a Cell ?

The WWE Hell in a Cell live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app.