WWE Superstar John Cena posted an image of Indian skipper Virat Kohli on his Instagram page on Saturday, with fans speculating that the 16-time WWE World Champion is might be placing his bets on Indian and Virat Kohli. Also Read - ICC Test Rankings: New Zealand Dethrone India From Top Position Ahead of WTC Final

Kohli is currently leading the India side to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Shares Hilarious Meme on When He Defeated Renowned WWE Wrestler Undertaker

The 16-time world champion, Cena, has posted the picture of the Indian cricket icon, probably clicked in 2019, wearing a limited-overs jersey and walking in to bat. Also Read - VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Ravindra Jadeja For a Monstrous Six During India's Intra-Squad Game at Southampton

ostedThis is not the first time that Cena has posted Kohli’s picture on his Instagram page. The former WWE champion had shared another uncaptioned picture of Kohli after India’s match against Sri Lanka during the 2019 World Cup in England.

Kohli is seen extending his arm to shake hands with a mysterious cricketer, with coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma in the background. India had beaten Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the match played on July 6, 2019.

Some fans see Kohli’s picture appearing on Cena’s Instagram page on Saturday as his support to the India cricket team ahead of the WTC final. “Cena support India for WTC2021,” wrote a fan, while another wrote, “Looks like John Cena is a fan of Virat as well.”