World Wrestling Entertainment legend and Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong has died aged 80. Bob was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago but he continued training and making appearances in the ring. Also Read - WWE SummerSlam 2020 Full Results And Highlights: Roman Reigns Makes Stunning Return

“It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date,” his son Brian James wrote on Twitter. Also Read - WWE Summer Slam 2020 Live Streaming Details, Full Match Card & All You Need to Know

All four of Bob’s sons – Joseph, aka Scott Armstrong, Brad, Steve and Brian, aka WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Jesse James – followed in his footsteps and went on to become professional wrestlers. Also Read - Exclusive | WWE's Big E On Receiving Singles Run: 'It's Been A Fine Change Of Pace'

Born Joseph James in Marietta, Bob was on tour duty with US Marine Corps before spending seven years as member of the Fair Oaks Fire Department.

“WWE extends its condolences to Armstrong’s family, friends and fans,” WWE said in a statement on Friday,