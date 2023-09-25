Home

Sports

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Marries For Third Time At Age 70 With Sky Florida

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Marries For Third Time At Age 70 With Sky Florida

The couple was first seen together backstage during the American singer, Bret Michael's concert back in February, last year.

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Marries For Third Time At Age 70 With Sky Florida. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: WWE Legend and Hall Of Famer, Hulk Hogan has married for the 3rd time at the age of 70 with yoga instructor cum accountant, Sky Florida in a small ceremony in Clearwater, Florida on Friday as per reports.

Trending Now

Sky, 45, was dating Hogan for the past one year and both of them made their engagement public back in July.

You may like to read

Florida has a 9-year old girl and two boys in mid teens from her previous relationship. She actually hails from Clearwater, where she has got her education as per reports. It has come to light that Hogan started dating Sky soon after his divorce with second wife, Jennifer McDaniel.

Hogan has always made the relationship public and as per reports, he proposed SKY with a ‘six-carat’ diamond engagement ring worth US$100,000 at a restaurant in Florida’s Tampa.

The couple was first seen together backstage during the American singer, Bret Michael’s concert back in February, last year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES