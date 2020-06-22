World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar The Undertaker seems to have finally called time on his professional career after announcing he has no desire to compete again. Also Read - WWE Releases Jack Gallagher on Allegations of Sexual Assault

In the final episode of “The Last Ride” documentary, broadcast on WWE Network, the 55-year-old said though he may not intend to wrestle again, the door is still open. If he has indeed retired, his epic showdown with AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at the Wrestlemania 36 becomes his last WWE contest. Also Read - WWE Rocked by Abuse Allegations Against NXT Superstar Jordan Devlin

“There was a lot of thought, a lot of emotion that went through my head, one of those being, ‘Are you happy enough with that?’ It was just a powerful moment, and you don’t always necessarily get those. Man, if there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there is it,” Undertaker said in the documentary on his match with Styles. Also Read - Kevin Owens Opts Out of RAW Taping After Wrestler Tests COVID-19 Positive: report

Born Mark Calaway, The Undertaker went on to become an iconic character in WWE history, achieving global stardom. During his storied 30-year-career, he thrice won the World Heavyweight Championship, clinched the WWF/WWE Championship four times, won WWF Hardcore Championship once and is a six-time WWF World Tag Team champion as well.

He also won the 2007 Royal Rumble.

“If Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell, there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out the Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring. … I’ve got a pit in my stomach right now,” he said.