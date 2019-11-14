Former WWE Superstar and successful Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ on Wednesday became victim of a shocking death hoax, sending the fans of the ‘Brahma Bull’ into dizzy.

The hoax first appeared on Twitter with one user sharing a screenshot of what appeared to be BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation)’s news with a the photo of Rock with the headline “BBC: Dwayne the Rock Dwayne Johnson Dies at 47 after a terrible stunt attempted failed”. The link in the screenshot however shows NEWS.LIVEBR0DCAST.COM.

The hoax used the BBC News (British Broadcasting Corporation) label to appear as a legitimate news organization. However, the link circulating on Facebook directs users to a hoax website.

Dwayne Johnson has not responded to the death hoax and is focusing on one of his many projects. The ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ actor updated his Instagram account with a photo of his upcoming Under Armour campaign.

@TheRock Didn’t realise u were dead, but then I always remembered can u smell what the rock is cooking and I think that’s a dope film pic.twitter.com/aK6ahTJ3SC — DJKai[✖‿✖] (@DjkaiJones) November 13, 2019

This isn’t the first time the internet has declared Dwayne Johnson dead. The actor debunked a death hoax in 2011 on Facebook. In 2014, a similar hoax claimed the actor died while shooting a stunt for Fast and Furious 7.

Dwayne Johnson recently appeared at UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz where he presented the winner of the main event Jorge Masvidal with the BMF belt.

The actor recently wrapped up filming Jumanji: The Next Level and is producing an MMA film about mixed martial arts fighter Mark “The Smashing Machine’ Kerr.

