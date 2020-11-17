The final WWE Monday Night RAW before the Survivor Series was expected to se the stage for a big showdown for showpiece event. Several superstars from the current roaster made their appearances and dished out eye-catching performances. Among the contests to look forward to was one between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton with the former demanding a WWE Championship rematch after being beaten in WWE Hell on a Cell 2020. Also Read - WWE's Monday Night Raw Viewership Drops to a Historical Low

Below are the results from the event

Lana, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Asuka (Non-Title Match)

Asuka won it for her team via Asuka Lock on Lana.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Hurt Business vs New Day

Hurt Business comprises Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are part of New Day. Kingston and Woods successfully defended their title via pinfall with Daybreak on Alexander.

Retribution vs Team RAW

Mace, Mustafa Ali, Slapjack, T-Bar comprised Retribution while Team RAW was represented by Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Sheamus. Retribution took the honours, winning by pinfall with a schoolboy pin by Ali on Riddle.

The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt

The Miz had John Morrison in his corner while Wyatt was accompanied by Alexa Bliss. And it was Wyatt who secured the win via pinfall. His celebrations were interrupted though when walking hand in hand with Bliss, Fiend appeared on the tron leaving both shocked.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

McIntyre recaptured the title with a Claymore for the pin on Orton. This means, the shot at capturing WWE Universal Championship goes to McIntyre.

After taking in the victory, McIntyre issued a Survivor Series warning to the current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.