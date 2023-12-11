Home

WWE Monday Night Raw December 11 2023 FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH In India

WWE Raw Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the upcoming episode of WWE Raw in India

CM Punk (credit: Twitter)

WWE Monday Night Raw December 11 2023 FREE Live Streaming: The upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw will be live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio in the United States. CM Punk is set to make an appearance in the match and make the much-awaited decision about signing with either Raw or SmackDown. Currently, WWE has only announced three confirmed matches for the December 11, 2023, episode of Raw.

Cody Rhodes will take on the King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura. Drew McIntyre will once again be one-on-one against Main Event Jey Us0 following an attack from Drew on both Seth Rollins and Jey. Rhea Ripley will face Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match.

The other possible segments can be Becky Lynch calling out Nia Jax for a match on Raw or Royal Rumble following their confrontation last week. Gunther can have the next challenger for his Intercontinental championship. Dominik Mysterio can confront the Judgement Day for not having his back on NXT Deadline where he lost his North American Championship against Dragon Lee.

Here are the details of when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

What time does the December 11 WWE Raw start in India?

The December 11 episode of WWE Raw will take place on December 12 in India from 6:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the December 11 WWE Raw match going to be played?

The WWE Raw will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Where can I watch the December 11 WWE Raw match on TV?

The WWE Raw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels.

Where can I get the live stream of the December 11 WWE Raw match?

Live streaming of the WWE Raw match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

