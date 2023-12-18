Home

WWE Monday Night Raw December 18 2023 FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH In India

WWE Raw Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the upcoming episode of WWE Raw in India

Seth Rollins and CM Punk (credit: Twitter)

WWE Monday Night Raw December 18 2023 FREE Live Streaming: The upcoming episode of WWE Raw will be live from the Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa in the United States. There are only two confirmed segments for now and both of them are for the tag team championships. The Judgment Day will defend their titles against the Creed Brothers. Women tag team champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will defend their titles against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

CM Punk’s appearance on the show has not been made official but with him signing on the red brand he can have a possible segment. Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura can go up against each other once again. Miz can become the title challenger for Gunther’s Intercontinental championship. Drew McIntyre can once again shift his focus to Seth Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship.

Here are the details of when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

What time does the December 18 WWE Raw start in India?

The December 18 episode of WWE Raw will take place on December 19 in India from 6:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the December 18 WWE Raw match going to be played?

The WWE Raw will take place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, United States.

Where can I watch the December 18 WWE Raw match on TV?

The WWE Raw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels.

Where can I get the live stream of the December 18 WWE Raw match?

Live streaming of the WWE Raw match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

