WWE Monday Night Raw December 4 2023 FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH In India

WWE Raw Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the upcoming episode of WWE Raw in India

WWE Monday Night Raw December 4 2023 FREE Live Streaming: The upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw will be live from MVP Arena in Albany, New York and it will take place on December 4 and December 5 here in India. The show is set to feature stars like Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther. WWE has already confirmed a few of the matches that will take place on Raw. Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one against Sami Zayn. DIY will take on Imperium in a two out of three falls match. Shayna Baszler will take on her former tag team partner Nia Jax and Cody Rhodes will address the attack from Shinsuke Nakamura last week. There is no official confirmation of CM Punk’s presence on the Monday show.

Currently, these are the only confirmed segments but fans can expect segments from The Judgment Day, Alpha Academy, and Becky Lynch. In the previous episode of Raw, Cody Rhodes confirmed himself for the Royal Rumble 2024. The upcoming episode can provide fans with more build-up to the prestigious PPV.

Here are the details of when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

What time does the December 4 WWE Raw start in India?

The December 4 episode of WWE Raw will take place on December 5 in India from 6:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the December 4 WWE Raw match going to be played?

The WWE Raw will take place at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, United States

Where can I watch the December 4 WWE Raw match on TV?

The WWE Raw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels.

Where can I get the live stream of the December 4 WWE Raw match?

Live streaming of the WWE Raw match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

