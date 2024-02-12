Home

WWE Monday Night Raw February 12 2024 FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH In India

WWE Raw Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the upcoming episode of WWE Raw in India

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (credit: Twitter)

WWE Monday Night Raw February 12 2024 FREE Live Streaming: The upcoming episode of WWE Raw will be live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The upcoming episode can have the first appearance of Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes since the infamous altercation with the Rock and Roman Reigns at the pre-WrestleMania 40 press event. We will most likely also hear from World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as he can address the Elimination Chamber match in Perth. Fans can also expect to see an alliance between Cody and Seth as they team up to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock.

As for the confirmed segments, R Truth will face Judgement Day’s JD McDonagh. Bobby Lashley will face Bronson Reed in their Chamber Qualification match. Liv Morgan will face Zoey Stark for the Women’s Chamber Qualification match. Imperium will take on New Day and Jey Uso in a 6-man tag team action.

Here are the details of when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

What time does the February 12 WWE Raw start in India?

The February 12 episode of WWE Raw will take place on February 13 in India from 6:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the February 12 WWE Raw match going to be played?

The WWE Raw will take place at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Where can I watch the February 12 WWE Raw match on TV?

The WWE Raw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels.

Where can I get the live stream of the February 12 WWE Raw match?

Live streaming of the WWE Raw match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

