WWE Monday Night Raw January 8 2024 FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH In India

WWE Raw Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the upcoming episode of WWE Raw in India

WWE Monday Night Raw January 8 2024 FREE Live Streaming: The upcoming episode of WWE Raw will be live from the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon in the United States. The fan-favourite CM Punk will be returning in the upcoming episode that will air in India on January 9, 2024. There are five confirmed matches. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their titles against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in the rematch.

Judgement Day’s Finn Balor will take on his former NXT rival Tommaso Ciampa and Balor’s teammate JD McDonagh will be facing the former two-time WWE champion, The Miz in single’s action. The match is likely to see the involvement of R-Truth. New Day’s Kofi Kingston will be going one-on-one against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and the American Nightmare would like to put an end to his story with the King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Here are the details of when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

What time does the January 8 WWE Raw start in India?

The January 8 episode of WWE Raw will take place on January 9 in India from 6:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the January 8 WWE Raw match going to be played?

The WWE Raw will take place at the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon, United States.

Where can I watch the January 8 WWE Raw match on TV?

The WWE Raw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels.

Where can I get the live stream of the January 8 WWE Raw match?

Live streaming of the WWE Raw match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

