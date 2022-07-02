Las Vegas, Nevada: Running in its 13th year of succession, WWE’s Money in the Bank is all set to return to screens as one of WWE’s biggest premium live events of the year on the 2nd of July 2022. The company’s top superstars will fight through a path-breaking showdown to seize the prized Money in the Bank briefcase.Also Read - WWE Hell in a Cell Live Streaming in India: Match Card, Date and Time; Online, TV Telecast on SonyLIV, Sony Ten Network

Match Card:-

1) Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

2) Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

3) SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

4) Men’s 2022 Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss

5) Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits

6) United States Champion Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

When is WWE Money in the Bank ?

The WWE Money in the Bank will take place on Sunday July 3rd, 2022.

Where will WWE Money in the Bank take place?

The WWE Money in the Bank will take place at MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

What is the timing of WWE Money in the Bank ?

The WWE Money in the Bank will start from 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast WWE Money in the Bank ?

The WWE Money in the Bank will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 channels in English, Sony Ten 3 channels in Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu.

Where can you live stream WWE Money in the Bank ?

The WWE Money in the Bank live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app.