The mega WWE event Money in the Bank 2021 will go underway on July 19 according to Indian Standard Time. Money in the Bank is a big tune-up to Summer Slam every year. The person who won the Money in the Bank ladder match gets the opportunity to cash in on the champions to get a title opportunity. Some big names have won the Money in the Bank match in the past. In this year's MIB event, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship title against The Rated R Superstar Edge. While Bobby Lashley will lock horns with Kofi Kingston in the World Championship match. In the Raw Women's Title Match Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Charlotte. Here are the details of when and where to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Live Streaming on TV and online.

When is the WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event starts at 3:30 am IST with pre-show as a tune-up to event, while the live event will start at 5:30 am on July 19 (IST ).

Where will WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event take place?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event will take place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Which TV channel will broadcast the WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event in India on TV?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 in India on TV.

Where can you live stream the WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the match-ups for the WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event?

Here are the major match-ups for the WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event:

WWE Championship – Bobby Lashley vs Kofi Kingston

Universal Championship – Roman Reigns vs Edge

Raw Tag Team Championship – AJ Styles and Omos vs The Viking Raiders

Raw Women’s Championship – Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

Men’s Money in the Bank – Ricochet vs John Morrison vs Big E vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Seth Rollins vs Riddle vs Kevin Owens vs Drew McIntyre

Women’s Money in the Bank – Natalya vs Tamina vs Liv Morgan vs Zelina Vega vs Asuka vs Naomi vs Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H.