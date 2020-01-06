WWE’s latest episode of Smackdown emanating FedexForum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee saw the emphatic returns of former tag champs The Usos, former WWE Champion Sheamus and former Intercontinental champion John Morrison three super-engaging yet different segments.

Morrison, who last appeared on WWE Television more than eight years ago, came out of The Miz’s locker room after the A-Lister was handed beatdown to WWE-champion Kofi Kingston following his loss. Miz and Morrison formed an integral tag-team between 2007 and 2009, during which they won the WWE and the World Tag Team Championships.

After months of teasing his return, Sheamus, the Celtic Warriors made his long-awaited comeback at the conclusion of a match between Dash Wilder of The Revival and Shorty G. After Shorty G defeated Wilder, the Revival started to ambush him before Sheamus’ music hit and the lights went off. The Celtic Warriors seemingly came after the revival, who were smart enough to get out of the Ring, but The Great White turned the tables and delivered a thunderous Brogue Kick laying Shorty G out flat on his back.

And last but not the least, The Usos made a thrilling return during the main-event, which saw Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan teaming up to take on Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin. In a chaotic main-event, The Fiend appeared out of nowhere and knocked out Bryan with a mandible clay, putting him out of the match.

The two-on-one advantage worked well for Corbin and Ziggler, who looked to shower Reigns once again with dog food. But just when the cans were about to be popped open, The Uso’s music hit and Jimmy and Jay stormed to the ring to save their cousin. They delivered a double Super King to Ziggler near the aisle and then another to set Corbin out of the ring.

Full Results

– Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

– Shorty G defeated Dash Wilder

– Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz

– Otis defeated Drew Gulak

– Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro

– The Usos returned and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt emerged during the tag-team main event