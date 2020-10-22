Here are the latest WWE NXT results from what turned out to be an exciting show organised at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. Also Read - WWE NXT Results, February 26: Charlotte Flair Beats Bianca Belair; Johnny Gargano Ambushes Tommaso Ciampa

Kushida def. Tommaso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream in a Triple Threat Match Also Read - WWE NXT TakeOver Portland Results: Pete Dunn, Matt Riddle Win Tag Titles; Adma Cole Defeats Tommaso Ciampa to Retain NXT Championship

Kushida pinned Ciampa with a German suplex. Also Read - WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Full Match Card, Preview And Start Time

Ember Moon def. Jessi Kamea

In her first singles match in over a year, an impressive Moon defeated Kamea with her unique deathlock-chinlock combination.

Bronson Reed def. Austin Theory (twice)

Reed first crushed Theory with a top-rope Tsunami but his opponent demanded a rematch which was accepted. But it didn’t make any difference as Reed pinned him with a Samoan drop.

Legado del Fantasma def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jake Atlas & Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza won after unleashing a step-up kick-legsweep combination on Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Ever-Rise def. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick via disqualification

After breaking free from the single-leg crab lock of Chase Parker, Maverick attacked Ever-Rise with a chair which led to disqualification and hence they lost the match.

Kacy Catanzaro def. Xia Li

Catanzaro pinned Li but the latter went on to attack the former in sheer frustration after the match was over. Raquel González would later arrive to destroy both of them, and Kayden Carter.

Timothy Thatcher def. Anthony Greene

A Thatch-As-Thatch-Can demonstration quickly reshaped into a match with Thatcher forcing Greene to tap out.

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. Breezango to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions

In a stunning return, Pat McAfee joined forces with Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan to help them being crowned as the new Tag Team Champions.