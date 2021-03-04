WWE NXT Results, Winners, Highlights and Reactions: The latest episode of NXT saw champion Fin Ballor having confirmation with Roderick Strong, who wanted a championship match. While, WWE Tag Team Women’s champions once again showed up at NXT to face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Also Read - WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Full Results: The Miz Wins WWE Championship, Roman Reigns Retains Universal Championship

It will be interesting to see how the NXT title picture will shape up in the next few days as all the former members of the Undisputed Era – Roderic Strong, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. The first in the line will be former champion Cole who will face Ballor next week on NXT in a title match.

While, NXT Women's Champion Shirai Io will face Toni Storm for the title clash.

WWE NXT Results March 4

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher:

Ciampa and Thatcher suffered a shocking defeat after distraction from the Imperium group. Although the match turned out to be one of the highlights of the night with both teams indulged in a grueling contest.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A tough loss for <a href=”https://twitter.com/NXTCiampa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@NXTCiampa</a> & Timothy Thatcher…<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWENXT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WWENXT</a> <a href=”https://t.co/DO3F0QV9Yi”>pic.twitter.com/DO3F0QV9Yi</a></p>— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) <a href=”https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1367283592271921157?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Ember Moon vs Aliyah:

Moon beat Aliyah via pinfall as she produced a dominating show and didn’t give her opposition many chances in the game.



WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

It was one of the best matches of the nights as all four women’s put up a strong show but in the end, Shayna beat Kai via submission to retain WWE Women’s Tag Team championship.

The encounter for the #WomensTagTitles ended in a bit of controversy… HOWEVER… STILL your @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are @QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE! pic.twitter.com/6B9iYkzD1b — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2021



Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes:

Cameron Grimes beat Bronson Reed via pinfall as LA Knights produced a distraction, which allowed Grimes to catch his opposition with the Cave In.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Thanks to an unexpected distraction by <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/LAKnight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#LAKnight</a>, <a href=”https://twitter.com/CGrimesWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@CGrimesWWE</a> gets the win against <a href=”https://twitter.com/bronsonreedwwe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@bronsonreedwwe</a>!<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWENXT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WWENXT</a> <a href=”https://t.co/sejXfOm42w”>pic.twitter.com/sejXfOm42w</a></p>— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) <a href=”https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1367301950090448902?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Finn Balor vs Roderick Strong:

Balor produced a stellar performance and finished the match with a couple of moves to register the win. The NXT champion hit the shotgun dropkick and set up for the Coup De Grace which was followed by 1916 DDT.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A thing of beauty!<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWENXT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WWENXT</a> <a href=”https://t.co/bp6eVwEGux”>pic.twitter.com/bp6eVwEGux</a></p>— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) <a href=”https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1367310396030410753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>