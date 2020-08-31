After years of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) trying to push Roman Reigns as the leading face, The Big Dog has turned heel and reclaimed the Universal Championship. Reigns made a late entry to his Triple Threat match at the WWE Payback 2020, also involving Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Aligning himself to Paul Heyman, he signed the contract and took advantage of the state Wyatt and Strowman were in having reduced each other to a wreckage before. Also Read - WWE Legend And Hall of Famer 'Bullet' Bob Armstrong Passes Away at 80

Below are the results from WWE Payback 2020:- Also Read - WWE SummerSlam 2020 Full Results And Highlights: Roman Reigns Makes Stunning Return

Iconic Duo vs Riott Squad Also Read - WWE Summer Slam 2020 Live Streaming Details, Full Match Card & All You Need to Know

Riott squad comprising Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott beat Iconic Duo of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce by pinfall

United States Championship

The reigning champion Apollo Crews took on Bobby Lashley who took the title by submission and became the new United States Champion.

Big E vs Sheamus

This was promoted as the clash between two wrestlers trying to become top SmackDown star. Big E defeated Sheamus via pinfall.

King Baron Corbin vs Matt Riddle

Riddle defeated Corbin. However, as a self-congratulating Riddle was walking down the hallway, a frustrated Corbin attacked him from behind.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Reigning champions Bayley and Sasha Banks known as the Golden Role Models took on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Via submission, Jax and Baszler became the new women’s tag team champions.

Keith Lee vs Randy Orton

Lee defeated Orton via pinfall after a Spirit Bomb in the middle of the ring.

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs Buddy Murphy & Seth Rollins

A frog splash from Dominik on Murphy followed by pinfall gave the Mysterios victory.

Reigns wins the Universal Championship

Reigns is officially a villain now after trying in vain for over five years to win fans approval. And true to his new identity, he kept it late to sign the contract for the No Holds Barred Triple Threat match at the WWE Payback. Before he would make his entry, the match had seen Strowman and Wyatt demolishing each other. Reigns entered with Heyman, called for a new referee and eventually with a spear on Strowman, won the title by pinfall.