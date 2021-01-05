The ‘Legends Night’ at RAW saw some of the biggest superstars in the history of WWE making their return with the likes of Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Torrie Wilson, Booker T and Hulk Hogan making their appearances in the year’s first show. The night began with a vignette featuring Hogan with The Miz and John Morrisson kicking off the proceedings announcing the card for the night and the legends who were to make appearances. Also Read - WWE Survivor Series 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre, Undertaker Gets His Final Farewell

They first invited The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to Miz TV before being overtaken with the show being renamed ‘New Day Talks’. Miz lost his cool as he began yelling forcing Teddy Long to intervene. He stunned by announcing The Miz and Morisson will take on wait for it The Undertaker. But he quickly corrected himself confirming their tag team match with The New Day. Also Read - WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Drew McIntyre Defeats Randy Orton to Reclaim Championship

Below are the results from the night. Also Read - WWE's Monday Night Raw Viewership Drops to a Historical Low

=>The New Day defeated The Miz and John Morrison via pinfall

=>Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy via pinfall

=>24/7 Championship: R-Truth defeated Andrade (champion) to win the title via pinfall

=>AJ Styles defeated Elias via pinfall

=>Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce defeated Charlotte Flair & Asuka via pinfall

=>Riddle defeated Bobby Lashley via pinfall

=>Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler via pinfall

=>Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business

=>WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (champion) defeated Keith Lee via pinfall to retain the title

However, McIntyre, after his title defense, was confronted by Goldberg who proceeded to challenge the champion at Royak Rumble.

“Drew McIntyre, you know, I was in the back and I was thinking there couldn’t be a better representative to be the WWE Champion,” Goldberg started.

“… I am coming to challenge you, at the Royal Rumble,” he announced.

McIntyre responded saying facing Goldberg will be like wrestling his own dad.

They shared a laugh before Goldberg shoved down Drew with the show going off air.