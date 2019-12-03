Randy Orton struck from out of nowhere, Lana and Bobby Lashley got arrested, and R-Truth lost and then regained the 24/7 Title from NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch. Authors of Pain made their presence felt going after Kevin Owens. Owens won via disqualification, but AOP dragged him backstage. Later, Rusev gate-crashed and attacked Lashley, but in a suprise turn of events it was the All Mighty Lashley and the Ravishing Russian Lana, who were handcuffed.

The main event saw The OC – AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows taking on the new US Champion Rey Mysterio and the high flying duo of Richochet and Humberto Carrillo. And even though The OC pikced up the win, they were wiped out by the Viper, Randy Orton.

Full Results

AOP crashed Seth Rollins’ apology to the Raw roster

Kevin Owens def. Bobby Lashley via Disqualification; Lashley and Lana were arrested after the match

Drew McIntyre def. Akira Tozawa and challenged Randy Orton; The O.C. interrupted their confrontation to start a brawl

Aleister Black def. Tony Nese

Andrade def. Eric Young; Kyle Busch pinned R-Truth in the crowd to win the 24/7 Championship

Erick Rowan def. No Way Jose

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors def. Charlotte Flair (1-on-2 Handicap Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders def. Mark Sterling & Mitchell Lyons

The O.C. def. United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Ricochet & Humberto Carrillo