The Five-Man Raw team for Survivor Series takes shape, Lana claims she is pregnant, Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews make Raw debut. Becky Lynch was jumped by NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and later on by the SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, who sent a harsh reminder to Lynch ahead of Survivor Series.

Imperium, who had interfered during last week’s SmackDown were at RAW and leader Walter taking on Seth Rollins. The rest of Imperium joined later, but the likes Street Profit and Kevin Owens evened out the odds.

Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev story angle took another turn for the worst with Lana announcing she is pregnant with Rusev’s child.

The Bulgarian Brute was strangely nonplussed as he tried to calmly sort through Lana’s various, increasingly furious stories about recent events until she slapped him across the face multiple times.

That’s when Lashley made his entrance, ambushing Rusev after Lana incapacitated The Super Athlete by raking him across the eyes. And, to top it off, Lana seemingly implied the whole thing had been a ruse when she locked lips with Lashley once again at the top of the ramp. The twists and turns mount, but the ending remains the same — at least until Rusev is forced to reclaim the narrative.

Full Results:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors def. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

Drew McIntyre def. Sin Cara

The Singh Brothers vs. R-Truth ended in a No Contest (1-on-2 24/7 Championship Handicap Match)

Seth Rollins def. WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER via Disqualification

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & The Street Profits def. Imperium

Andrade def. Cedric Alexander

Lana claimed to be pregnant with Rusev’s child

Erick Rowan def. Soner Dursun

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders def. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

Randy Orton, Ricochet & Humberto Carrillo def. The O.C.