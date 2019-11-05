After NXT declared war against Friday Night SmackDown, the black-and-gold brand brought the fight to Monday Night Raw, where Seth Rollins challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. The instant classic was interrupted, however, when The Undisputed ERA attacked The Architect, leading to an all-out brawl between the brands just three weeks before Survivor Series. Also on Raw, Rey Mysterio challenged Brock Lesnar to a WWE Championship Match, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch met NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler face-to-face.

The Undisputed ERA made their presence known for the second time in the evening, rushing Rollins to give The Beastslayer a disqualification victory. And once again, Raw answered, sending in Superstars to Rollins’ side, though the Team Red competitors were met swiftly with an even greater wave of NXT talent, including Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa. While Ricochet seemed to get the last word with a springboard shooting star press onto a crowd of Superstars, Raw went off the air with the final image of Lee soaring over the top rope to flatten everyone in his path. As far as metaphors go, it’s a hard one to dispute.

Rey Mysterio attacked WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Charlotte Flair & Natalya def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors

Buddy Murphy def. Cedric Alexander

Triple H and the NXT roster confronted Seth Rollins

Andrade & Zelina Vega def. Sin Cara & Carolina (Mixed Tag Team Match)

Rusev def. Drew McIntyre via Disqualification

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler confronted Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch during a sit-down interview

The O.C. def. Humberto Carrillo & The Street Profits

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders def. The East Hampton Polo Boys

Seth Rollins def. NXT Champion Adam Cole via Disqualification