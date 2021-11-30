New Delhi: Seth Rollins, kicked-off Monday Night Raw with a blockbuster announcement that he and WWE Champion Big E will square off against each other in WWE Day 1 pay-per-view before beating Fin Balor in a singles match. Randy Orton was part of a historic bout with Tom Riddle, making him the only Superstar who has competed in the most matches ever on Raw. R-rated superstar, Edge returned to the Red brand challenging The Miz for a fight in the squared circle, but Miz did not oblige. Big E battled out with Kevin Owens in the main event of the show before Seth Rollins decided to interfere and make his presence felt in the match and connected the stomp on KO and Big E. The Visionary’s plan was to prevent Owens from earning a spot in the Day 1 pay-per-view match but Owens was declared the winner of the match due to a disqualification and earned a place in the WWE Championship showdown.Also Read - WWE: Five Female Superstars to Watch Out For at Survivor Series 2021

Seth Rollins def. Finn Bálor

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

United States Champion Damian Priest def. Apollo Crews

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Team Liv def. Team Becks in a 10-Woman Tag Team Match

Kevin Owens def. WWE Champion Big E via disqualification

WWE Day 1 is scheduled to take place on January 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.