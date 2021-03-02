WWE Raw Results, Results, Winners, Highlights and Reactions: From complaining about stomach issues to talking about an unknown injury – The Miz tried everything to delay his title showdown with Bobby Lashley at the beginning of the WWE’s Monday night RAW episode. But the moment eventually came for Lashley to take out his frustrations and capture his maiden WWE Title championship belt after beating The Miz. Credit also goes to Shane McMahon who made sure there would be a ‘legitimate title defense’. Also Read - WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Full Results: The Miz Wins WWE Championship, Roman Reigns Retains Universal Championship

In other matches on Monday, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus went to war, with the former winning the match via pinfall. The two Scottish powerhouses didn’t disappoint their fans as they got involved in a brutally physical match. However, it was McIntyre who got the win with a Claymore kick. These two superstars started a brawl even before the match started. Also Read - WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Full Results And Match Updates: Edge Wins Men's Rumble

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair defeated Shayna Baszler and also announced her WrestleMania ambitions. The Queen expressed her desire to fight her tag team partner Asuka for RAW Women’s title at WrestleMania. However, Flair will have to wait until The Empress of Tomorrow was healthy following a brutal kick from Baszler last week. Also Read - WWE Star Mia Yim Tested Positive For Coronavirus Ahead of Royal Rumble 2021

In an exciting WWE RAW Tag Team championship battle – The Hurt Business defeated Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce. Shane McMahon teamed up Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce in an attempt at ‘conflict resolution’ between the two. Despite dominating the entire match with his sheer strength and power, Strowman had to face a defeat after he tagged Pearce right before the cover on McMahon’s insistence. Shelton caught Pearce with an inside cradle and registered an unlikley win.

Other Results on WWE Monday Night RAW –

Nia Jax defeated Naomi via pinfall

Damian Priest defeated Elias via pinfall

Riddle & Lucha House Party def. Retribution via pinfall

Mustafa Ali def. Riddle via pinfall