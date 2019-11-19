The November 18 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw continued the build-up towards Survivor Series on Sunday with the roster of all three brands – Raw, Smackdown and NXT – coming to blows. COO Triple H attempted at giving NXT edge when he tried to lure former Universal Champion Kevin Owens to switch brands, but an attack from member of the Yellow brand laid the negotiation to rest.

After a physical battle between that seemed towards heading to a conclusion when Owens hit McIntyre with a stunner, the Game’s entrance hit and the match stopped. The Cerebral Assassin cut a brilliant promo and tried to recruit Owens to NXT from Raw. He reminded Owens how the show he’s currently on considers him somewhat of an unwanted burden but Triple H doesn’t have a problem with Owens being a backstabbing, maniacal athlete who beat down his own best friend in Sami Zayn to win the NXT title and sent John Cena out on an ambulance on his first match on Raw.

But before Owens could make up his mind, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, Mojo Rawley and Buddy Murphy rushed out and negated the NXT wrestlers on the ramp, and when the Undisputed Era attacked KO from behind, all bets were off. Finally, the OC came out to even odds leading to the NXT roster high-tailing from the area through the crowd.

This however, was just the first shot. The main event pitted Randy Orton and Ricochet against The Vikings Raiders. In the middle of the match, on the TitanTron, Smackdown members Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler and Cesaro were seen ambushing the Raw roster and walked out to attack Orton, leading to a disqualification. With Smackdown attacking Raw, NXT rushed out in order to gain upper hand.

Initially, Orton hit a couple of RKOs to seemingly negate the assault but was soon overpowered. Raw, however, had one last card left as Seth Rollins and the rest of the roster scurried to the ring, leading to a three-way brawl between all three brands.

In other matches, Seth Rollins defeated Andrade to earn the captaincy of Team thanks to the Lucha House party attacking the former Universal Champion. Paul Heyman, manager of Brock Lesnar, suggested that his match with Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series be a non-disqualififcation match, which the former Cruiserweight Champion accepted.

All results -:

– Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair def. The IIconics

– Humberto Carrillo def. Karl Anderson

– Bobby Lashley def. No Way Jose

– Seth Rollins def. Andrade via Disqualification

– Buddy Murphy def. Akira Tozawa

– Erick Rowan def. Alex Malcom

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka def. Natalya

– Randy Orton & Ricochet def. Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders via Disqualification when the Raw, SmackDown and NXT rosters brawled