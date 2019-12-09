World Wrestling Entertainment on Monday announced the release for four superstars including former Wyatt Family member and intercontinental champion Luke Harper, former NXT tag team champions The Ascension – Vicktor and Konnor – and the high flying Sin Cara.

Harper and Sin Cara had asked for a release from the company. Harper (Jonathan Huber) joined WWE in 2012 in its developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and then debut as part of the Wyatt Family in NXT. Alongside Eric Rowan and leader Bray Wyatt, Harper was involved in major feuds with The Shield in the main roster.

With Rowan, he won NXT Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and later the duo tagged together as The Bludgeon Brothers, and held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship separately. In the independent circuit, Huber made a name for himself as Brodie Lee, a name he recently trademarked and is expected to take going forward.

Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor) of The Ascension have been off WWE programming since Wrestlemania 35. They started out in FCW in 2011 and are the longest-reigning NXT tag team champions (364 days). They were brought up to the main roster with a lot of hype but were underused.

Thompson is one of the last graduates from the famed Hart Dungeon.

Sina Cara, Jorge Arias, came into WWE replacing the original Sin Cara performer, Luis Urive, and late wrestled without a mask under the name of Hunico. After Urive left the company, Arias, was back to portraying Sin Cara. During his time in the WWE, he won the NT Tag team championship with Kalisto and Lucha Dragons.