World Wrestling Entertainment's NXT Superstar Jordan Devlin of UK has been accused of abuse by a woman named Hannah Francesca in a series of tweets.

Francesa tweeted graphic photos of bruises on her body claiming Devlin has caused them.

"This is scary. I'm really scared. Jordan Devlin did this to me. And this is just the physical damage. Not including my arse and back bruises…because I don't fancy posting that online," she wrote alongside the photos before the privacy mode of her account was changed to protected tweets.

“To the promotions, wrestlers and fans staying silent. I hear you. To the abusers tweeting their support. I see you. I was also told to reach out to my abuser as the whole thing might just be a ‘misunderstanding’ ???????Promoters…..educate yourself. Don’t gaslight your fans or talent,” she added.

Devlin is a former cruiserweight champion and due to the coronavirus-enforced restrictions in the United Kingdom, he was unable to travel to compete in USA.

In statement to Forbes, WWE said, “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

WWE NXT Superstar Piper Niven tweeted out in support of Francesa , “I feel like we are all just waiting for someone else to go first. I’m scared too, I see you and I love you,” she posted.