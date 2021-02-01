11 years after he had won his first Royal Rumble, WWE legend Edge making his return and eliminating Randy Orton in the 30-man event to win his second title and thus securing a short at the world championship title at the Wrestlemania. In the women’s event, Bianca Belair eliminated Rhea Ripley to win the rumble. Also Read - WWE Star Mia Yim Tested Positive For Coronavirus Ahead of Royal Rumble 2021

Apart from the two main events, there were several matches to savour during the year's first pay-per-view event. Out of the four matches, only one resulted in the championship changing hands with the other three defending their respective titles.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Results

WWE Universal Championship – Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Kevin Owens – Reigns defeated Owens via 10-count to retain the title after what can be best described as a brutal contest.

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (champion) vs. Bill Goldberg – It, as expected, turned out to be a short match with McIntyre (expectedly) defeating Goldberg via pinfall and retained his title.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (champion) vs. Carmella – Banks kept her title beating Carmella via submission.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Charlotte Flair and Asuka (champion) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler – The contest saw interruptions from Ric Flair and Lacey Evans who set up Jax and Baszler for the title win. Jax pinned Charlotte.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match – Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley were the final two women in the ring and close contest followed with each coming close to near elimination. In the end, Belair, who entered at No 3, outlasted Ripley (No 14).

30-Man Royal Rumble Match – Edge, the entrant No 1, and Randy Orton, the entrant No 2, ended up being the last two men inside the ring. And it was the legendary Edge who lasted more than 58 minutes when he tossed Orton to the floor for his second ever rumble win.