WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Streaming

The mega WWE event Royal Rumble 2021 will go underway on February 1 according to Indian Standard Time. Royal Rumble is a big tune-up to Wrestlemania every year. The person who won the 30-member rumble is expected to headline Wrestlemania with a title opportunity. Some big names made a surprise entry to the Royal Rumble match every year. In the year’s Rumble event, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship title against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match. While veteran Goldberg will lock horns with Drew McIntyre in the World Championship match. The men’s rumble match will kick-off with two of the biggest WWE wrestlers as top 2 entrants – Randy Orton and The Edge. While Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura are among the favourites to win the match. Here are the details of when and where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Streaming on TV and online.

When is the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event starts at 3:30 am IST with a pre-show as a tune-up to the event, while the live event will start at 5:30 am IST on February 1.

Where will WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event take place?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event will be played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Which TV channel will broadcast the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event in India on TV?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 in India on TV.

Where can you live stream the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the match-ups for the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event?

Here are the major match-ups for the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event:

2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match – 30-man Royal Rumble match

2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match – 30-women Royal Rumble match

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens – WWE Universal Championship

Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg – WWE Championship

Sasha Banks vs Carmella – Match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler – Tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship