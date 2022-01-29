St. Louis, Missouri: Royal Rumble 2022, WWE’s 2nd premium event of the year, will take place on January 29 at St. Louis, Missouri. The Royal Rumble’s card is stacked with Championship matches and the 30-man and the 30-woman match. Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley while Roman Reigns will be putting his Universal Championship on the line against Seth Rollins. WWE has confirmed many participants for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. A few comebacks are also expected to take place during the marquee event. The Raw Women’s Championship will also be on the line as Becky Lynch will face Doudrop. Last but not least, the team of Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on The Miz and Maryse.Also Read - India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-Final in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

MATCH CARD

Match Card Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship Match) Roman Reigns vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins (WWE Universal Championship Match) [Usos barred from ringside] Edge & Beth Phoenix vs The Miz & Maryse (Mixed Tag-Team Match) Becky Lynch vs Doudrop (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match) 30-Man Royal Rumble Match 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

When is the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 ?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will take place on Sunday, 30th January. Also Read - Three Reasons To Watch Out For WWE’s Royal Rumble 2022

Where will the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 take place?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will take place in Saint Louis, Missouri. Also Read - Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

What is the timing of WWE Royal Rumble 2022 ?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will start from 6:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast WWE Royal Rumble 2022 ?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 channels in English, Sony Ten 3 channels in Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu.

Where can you live stream WWE Royal Rumble 2022 ?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app.