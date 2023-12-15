WWE SmackDown Live December 15 2023 FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH In India

Home

WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown in India

Roman Reigns (credit: Twitter)

WWE SmackDown Live December 15 2023 FREE Live Streaming: The undisputed Universal Champion of the World Roman Reigns is set to make his much-awaited return in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown that will be live from Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. The Bloodline is gonna deal with their issues of Randy Orton and LA Knight. The episode will also feature two big matches in the United States Championship challenger tournament.

Grayson Waller will take on Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens will go one-on-one against Austin Theory. These are the only confirmed segments for now. There is a high chance of a damage control segment. Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns for the Universal title can get official for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024 match.

Here are the details of when and where to watch WWE SmackDown in India

What time does the December 15 WWE SmackDown start in India?

The December 15 episode of WWE SmackDown will take place on December 16 in India from 6:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the December 15 WWE SmackDown match going to be played?

The WWE SmackDown will take place at the esch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States

Where can I watch the December 15 WWE SmackDown match on TV?

The WWE SmackDown will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels.

Where can I get the live stream of the December 15 WWE SmackDown match?

Live streaming of the WWE SmackDown match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

