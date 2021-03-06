In another exciting event of Smackdown, the World Wrestling Entertainment superstars brought their A game on the table. Daniel Bryan locked horns with Jey Uso in a Steel Cage match which was the highlight of the event. Apollo Crews also issued a title challenge to Big E for the Intercontinental Championship. While Cesaro and Seth Rollins also gave an excellent segment to set up a huge match for Wrestlemania 2021. Also Read - WWE RAW Results Today: Bobby Lashley Defeats The Miz to Become New WWE Champion; Braun Strowman Loses Tag Team Championship Match

While it is also official that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face Daniel Bryan for the title match at Fastlane on March 21. The winner will face Edge in the main event of Wrestlemania this year. Also Read - WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Full Results: The Miz Wins WWE Championship, Roman Reigns Retains Universal Championship

WWE SmackDown Results March 6

Montez Ford vs King Corbin: Also Read - WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Full Results And Match Updates: Edge Wins Men's Rumble

Corbin registered an easy win over the rookie wrestler with his finishing move End of Days.

Angelo Dawkins vs Sami Zayn

Montez Ford took revenge from Sami by creating the distraction as a result Dawkins claimed a massive win on Smackdown.



Dominik Mysterio vs Chad Gable

In the exciting match, Rey Mysterio was in the corner for his son Dominik while Otis was supporting Gable. Both of the wrestlers produced a good performance but in the end, it was Dominik who emerged victorious.



Bianca Belair vs Shayna Baszler

The two top women wrestlers engaged in a thrilling fight but in the end, a distraction from Reginald helped Bianca hit the K.O.D to register a win.



Cesaro vs Murphy

The match didn’t live up to the expectations as Cesaro and Murphy are counted amongst the best wrestlers in the roster. However, the clash was just to intensify the rivalry between the Swiss Cyborg and Seth Rollins. Cesaro hit the sharpshooter as Murphy tapped out in the end.



Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso – Steel Cage match

In the main event of Smackdown, Daniel and Jey gave their all in the Steel Cage contest with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman keeping an eye on the game from the sidelines. Bryan registered a win with the Yes Lock to set up the Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Fastlane.