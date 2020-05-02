WWE superstar John Cena is known to keep his fans guessing as he shares memes and random people’s photos on his official Instagram handle without any caption or context. But, on Saturday, Cena paid tribute to late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, much like in his usual cryptic way. He left the picture without a caption like he always does. Cena is known to share a healthy relationship with Indian fans which further makes his post very poignant. Also Read - Kapoor Haveli: Could Not Convert Rishi Kapoor's Peshawar House Into Museum, Says Pakistan

Irrfan passed away on Wednesday after losing a long battle against cancer. The 54-year-old was considered to be one of the finest actors to have ever graced the Bollywood and Hollywood industries and his unfortunate demise has saddened many film lovers. Cena shared a picture of Irrfan in a scene from Hollywood movie – Life of Pi. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Creates Minor Record Even After Death, Search For Veteran Star Surges by 7000% in India-6700% Globally



Irrfan breathed his last at the Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday. The Jaipur-born actor has worked in several Hollywood films including the likes of Jurassic World, Amazing Spiderman and the Life of Pi. His demise has shocked his fans and colleagues all over the world.

A couple of days earlier, the 16-time WWE champion expressed his condolences for another veteran Bollywood actor – Rishi Kapoor. Cena shared a photograph of smiling Rishi Kapoor on his official Insta account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Apr 30, 2020 at 4:13am PDT



In the past as well, the WWE star Cena has often shared memes or posts to keep his followers guess the motivation and context behind his posts. He even shared photos of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz when he was locked up on the reality show.