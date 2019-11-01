WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, daughter of the legendary former pro wrestler Ric Flair is set to visit India after almost four years. Charlotte, a 10-time Women’s Champion will be on a three-day visit to the country later this month – she will be in Mumbai on November 14 and 15 and Bengaluru on November 16 – to meet Special Olympics athlete.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games was held earlier this year from March 14 to 21 in Abu Dhabi, where India returned with a whopping tally of 368 medals, including 85 gold, 145 silver and 129 bronze. These medals marked wins across athletics, golf, volleyball, aquatics, cycling, judo, power-lifting, table tennis, roller skating, badminton, basketball traditional, handball traditional and football 7-side female.

Charlotte, 33, will be meeting the athletes on the occasion of Children’s Day and is also expected to make an appearance at Comic Con India on November 16 in Bengaluru.

Charlotte last came to India during the WWE Raw tour of India in January 2016 where she beat former WWE athlete Summer Rae at a packed Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. With fellow wrestler Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte had also met former India batsman Virender Sehwag, with the three of them having fun playing a game of cricket.

Earlier in August, during the SummerSlam PPV, Charlotte was involved in a dream match involving Hall-of-Famer Trish Stratus. Stratus tapped out to Charlotte’s Figure-8 submission in her retirement match, after which she returned to the title picture.

Fondly called “The Queen”, Charlotte won the Smackdown Women’s title for the fifth time by defeating Bayley last month at the Hell in a Cell Pay-Per-View. However, four days later, she dropped the title back to her former friend.