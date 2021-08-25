After getting the better of Walter to win his maiden WWE NXT UK title, Ilja Draganov addressed the global media on Wednesday. During the interaction, the Moscow-born wrestler spoke of his ambitions and also outlined where his focus would be. Thanks to his years of experience in the ring, the Russian star said he has all the attacking moves and does not need to add any to his repertoire.Also Read - We Want the Title, We Want The Respect: WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa

In a global press conference, WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov responded to India.com said that "No Simply Because I have everything I do in rings something I worked on for years. There is something i invented for myself during things that nobody else does. So I don't need to copy anything else I have my own creativity and want to make my own name so have my own stuff."

Dragunov defeated Walter in a match at NXT Takeover 36 on Sunday night. Walter was the WWE NXT UK Champion for 870 days heading into Sunday night, making him the longest title-holder in modern WWE history by a wide margin.

The pair were originally scheduled to have their long-awaited rematch in July, but the match was postponed when WWE announced Walter had suffered an undisclosed injury.

(BY Sunny Daud)