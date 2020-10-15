WWE star John Cena – who split with Nikki Bella – has reportedly tied the knot with Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh in a hush-hush ceremony in Florida. The WWE star was dating Shay months after his split with Nikki Bella. The couple reportedly got engaged and applied for a marriage certificate in Florida earlier this month. It is believed that their love story started during the shoot of ‘Playing With Fire’ last year. Also Read - WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Full Results: Roman Reins Destroys Jey Uso to Retain Universal Championship

Further, John Cena tweeted a quote by Andre Maurois which said, “A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short.” This fuelled the speculations. Also Read - WWE Payback 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Turns Heel, Wins The Universal Championship

A couple of days back, Cena had tweeted: “‘I will be happy if I only get (x).’ This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy.” Talking about Shay, she is an engineer by profession.

“I will be happy if I only get (x).” This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 13, 2020

Who is Shay Shariatzadeh

She was born in Iran but is a Canadian citizen. The 31-year-old studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of British Columbia and received her bachelor’s degree in 2013, E! Online reported. Currently, the engineer works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.

On social media, fans have already started congratulating him and wishing him all the luck for a happy married life.