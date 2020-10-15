WWE star John Cena – who split with Nikki Bella – has reportedly tied the knot with Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh in a hush-hush ceremony in Florida. The WWE star was dating Shay months after his split with Nikki Bella. The couple reportedly got engaged and applied for a marriage certificate in Florida earlier this month. It is believed that their love story started during the shoot of ‘Playing With Fire’ last year. Also Read - WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Full Results: Roman Reins Destroys Jey Uso to Retain Universal Championship
Further, John Cena tweeted a quote by Andre Maurois which said, "A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short." This fuelled the speculations.
A couple of days back, Cena had tweeted: “‘I will be happy if I only get (x).’ This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy.” Talking about Shay, she is an engineer by profession.
Who is Shay Shariatzadeh
She was born in Iran but is a Canadian citizen. The 31-year-old studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of British Columbia and received her bachelor’s degree in 2013, E! Online reported. Currently, the engineer works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.
On social media, fans have already started congratulating him and wishing him all the luck for a happy married life.