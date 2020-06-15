After the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday in his Bandra house, WWE superstar John Cena was among those who paid a heartfelt tribute to the 34-year-old star. According to reports, he was suffering from depression and committed suicide. While the news shook the nation, Cena also paid tribute by taking to Instagram and posting a picture of the young actor as a mark of respect. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Arjun Bijlani Says he felt Something Strange, Shares Last WhatsApp Chat With Him

Cena had also posted pictures of actors Irfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor after their demise, not long ago.

Not just actors and the sports fraternity, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the death of the actor.

“Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.