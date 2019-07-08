India vs New Zealand: It is no secret that WWE star John Cena is an avid cricket lover and of course, a Virat Kohli fan. John Cena shared a cryptic picture of the celebrated India captain from the match between India and Sri Lanka. It is the shot of Kohli after India beat Sri Lanka and the Indian skipper had remained unbeaten and was shaking hands with the opposition team members. The picture was posted by ICC earlier and now Cena posts it. It seems the world is in love with Kohli and especially, ‘the’ picture.

Here is the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jul 7, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

Meanwhile, India would be locking horns with New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tomorrow. Both the teams are well-matched and it is expected to be a cracker of a match when the two sides meet. The two sides have not met before in the tournament as the game was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Preview:

For India, Rohit Sharma has been the star with the bat and with substantial support from KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli he has made sure the top-order score the bulk of runs for the team. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah has been the leader of the pack, emerging as the best bowler in the world right now. Mohammad Shami, despite coming in late, has proven his worth and possess a great threat for the Kiwi batsmen.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have looked to base their game on team effort instead of personal brilliance. But few of the players have still managed to stand out from the rest of the pack. For instance, Kane Williamson with 481 runs has been their leading batsman by quite some margin. Lockie Ferguson has been the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, while Trent Boult has also shown his class in the initial overs.