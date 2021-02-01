WWE star Mia Yim has confirmed she has tested positive for the coronavirus and as a result did not take part in the women’s Royal Rumble 2021. Yim wrestles under the name Reckoning within the Retribution stable. Also Read - Royal Rumble 2021 Live Streaming WWE: When And Where to Watch Mega WWE Event Live Online And on TV
Yim, 31, had previously denied reports of being positive with COVID-19 before but on Saturday released an official statement asking for privacy. “This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid. For that, I must make a statement,” she said in statement via her Twitter handle. Also Read - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Announces She Will be Part of 2021 Women's Royal Rumble
“I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!” the statement read. Also Read - WWE RAW Legends Night Results: Goldberg Returns to Challenge Drew McIntyre
Yim was fired last December after suffering a wardrobe malfunction on Monday Night Raw that revealed her true identity. She had also suffered facial injuries and broken ribs injuries during a ladder match with lo Shirai.
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Results
WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens – Reigns won
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg – McIntyre won
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella – Banks won
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler – Jax and Baszler won
30-Man Royal Rumble Match – Edge won
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match – Bianca Belair won