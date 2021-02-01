WWE star Mia Yim has confirmed she has tested positive for the coronavirus and as a result did not take part in the women’s Royal Rumble 2021. Yim wrestles under the name Reckoning within the Retribution stable. Also Read - Royal Rumble 2021 Live Streaming WWE: When And Where to Watch Mega WWE Event Live Online And on TV

Yim, 31, had previously denied reports of being positive with COVID-19 before but on Saturday released an official statement asking for privacy. "This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid. For that, I must make a statement," she said in statement via her Twitter handle.

"I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!" the statement read.

Yim was fired last December after suffering a wardrobe malfunction on Monday Night Raw that revealed her true identity. She had also suffered facial injuries and broken ribs injuries during a ladder match with lo Shirai.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Results

WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens – Reigns won

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg – McIntyre won

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella – Banks won

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler – Jax and Baszler won

30-Man Royal Rumble Match – Edge won

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match – Bianca Belair won