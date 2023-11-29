Home

WWE Stars Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Talk About CSK Captain MS Dhoni – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Former tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens speak about legendary cricket captain MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024.

MS Dhoni, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The focus of the cricketing world has now shifted to the IPL trading window following the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Fans are extremely excited to witness the return of legendary captain MS Dhoni on the cricketing field.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, Sony Sports posted a video of former undisputed WWE tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens talking about the CSK skipper MS Dhoni. In the video, Sami and Kevin were asked about an Indian sports personality they really admire. In response to this Sami said, he doesn’t know much about Indian sports players but one name that always pops up is MS Dhoni.

Sami Zayn recently competed in the War Games match at Survivor Series 2023 against Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. He did not make a big appearance on the latest episode of Raw but is set to face McIntyre next week. On the other hand, Kevin Owens was traded to SmackDown Live for Jey Uso few weeks back and is currently involved in a rivalry with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Dhoni is easily among the most popular cricketers today despite having left playing international cricket. His fandom is always a sight to see for the fans.

With the player retention window for the Indian Premier League 2024 season drawing to a close on Sunday, the 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players. MS Dhoni will once again be seen in the role of CSK captain. There are huge chances that this might be the last season of the legendary player.

Chennai Super Kings

Retained Players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Released Players: Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Subhranshu Senapati.

