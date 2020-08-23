WWE Summer Slam 2020 Live Streaming, Full Match Card

The wait for WWE fans is over, as Summer Slam 2020 is going to take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian fans) at the iconic Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. From Braun Strowman to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, some of the biggest names of the sport will lock horns with each other for the ultimate glory. Also Read - Exclusive | WWE's Big E On Receiving Singles Run: 'It's Been A Fine Change Of Pace'

While Strowman will look to retain his title against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Orton would be favourites against Drew McIntyre. On the other hand, in the Women’s Championship match, Asuka would be likely to beat Bayley and Sasha Banks. Also Read - Tributes Pour in as WWE Legend Kamala Passes Away at 70

In the tag team event, The Street Profits are likely to retain their title against Andrade and Angel Garza. In the singles match, Seth Rollins would in all likelihood defeat Dominik Mysterio.

It is an action-packed line-up and the fans will be thrilled.

All you need to know about WWE SummerSlam 2020 –

When: August 23 Sunday | 24th for Indian fans.

Timings: 4:30 AM IST

Venue: WWE ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

TV Broadcast: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1HD (both English) and Ten 3, Ten 3HD (both Hindi).

Live Streaming in India: WWE Network, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

MATCHES

Braun Strowman vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

Sasha Banks vs Asuka

Bayley vs Asuka

Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

Apollo Crews vs MVP

The Street Profits vs Andrade and Angel Garza