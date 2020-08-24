An eventful night at the WWE SummerSlam 2020 ended with the shocking return of Roman Reigns right after the main event as he speared The Fiend and then thrashed Braun Strowman and thus bringing to life even’s tagline “You’ll never see it coming”. Also Read - WWE Summer Slam 2020 Live Streaming Details, Full Match Card & All You Need to Know

The biggest party of the summer for WWE saw some epic showdowns and memorable fights. Here we briefly summaries the results from the SummerSlam 2020

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs MVP

Crews retained his title with this signature move Toss Powerbomb as he successfully pinned MVP.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs Asuka

Asuka began on an aggressive not taking early control and it seemed she was in a hurry to finish considering she was to later square off against Sasha Banks who was present for a ringside view of the contest. With the momentum continuously shifting, Banks made an intervention allowing Bayley to retain her title via pinfall. The duo then went on to attack Asuka.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs Andrade & Angel Garza

Street Profits retained their title after starting on the front foot. However, Andrade and Garza were quick to react. Later on, Garza ended up knocking Zelina Vega to the floor and the resulting chaos allowed Street Profits to take advantage of the situation and deliver Cash-Out for the victory.

Loser Leaves WWE (No Disqualification): Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

Rose defeated Deville via pinfall with the table sitting there merely as a prop and not used during the match.

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

In his first big match, Mysterio held his own against a seasoned Rollins even as his father Rey watched from the ringside whom he had asked to net interfere during the match no matter what. Rollins tried getting Rey involved taunting him occasionally but Dominik kept him away. Rollins won the fight via pinfall.

Raw Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks vs Asuka

Having earlier taken quite a beating, Asuka limped her way to the ring but managed to give Banks a strong fight, literally. Bayley was present ringside apparently to return the favour to Banks if needed. However, it did not happen with Asuka using her Asuka Lock to win via submission.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

An excellent contest which began with Orton avoiding McIntyre by staying out of the ring leaving his opponent frustrated. An intense back-and-forth followed with both the men left bloodied by the end of it. However, it was McIntyre who retained his title via pinfall with neither able to apply their finishing move.

Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

The main event of the night. Strowman and Wyatt brought out all their big moves to brutalise the other. Strowman thrashed The Fiend through the barricade before slamming him into the announcer’s table. The fight moved backstage where Wyatt ended up hitting Sister Abigail. As they returned to the ring, Strowman was bleeding from the side of his head. It was The Fiend who had the last laugh though as he pinned Strowman to win the title.

However, the night wasn’t over with Reigns making a stunning return to first take out The Fiend with a spear before unleashing a brutal attack on Wyatt with a chair. He then refocused his attention on Wyatt again and posed with the championship belt.