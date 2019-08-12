Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Summer Slam in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday. In another match, Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston played out a double count finish for the WWE Championship in the biggest event of summer which was marked by a surprise entry of Edge.

The main event of the night was set for an epic clash between yesteryears’ hero Brock Lesnar and the superstar of current generation Seth Rollins for the title of Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar dominated Rollins throughout the length and breadth of the match. Nursing a rib injury, Rollins found himself on the back foot right from the word go.

However, he maintained his resilience to work his way back to match the physical level of Lesnar. In this rematch for Wrestlemania where a sense of revenge loomed large of Lesnar’s mind, Rolling defeated ‘The Beast’ again in four months to further establish his might.

The preceding match before the main event saw Randy Orton taking on Kofi Kingston for the WWE championship. The match hung equally in both’s favour as the two had their moments on several occasions only to fail.

Orton seemed to have the match when he anticipated a top rope splash attempt of Kington and caught him with an RKO. But, instead of going for the countdown he took his time and made fun of Kingston’s kids. This allowed the Jamaican to roll out of the ring and set up a double count finish.

However, the major talking point in this year’s SummerSlam was the surprise arrival of Edge, a Canada native. He came with huge applause from the crowd and attacked Elias who was sitting in the ring with his guitar. After a weird look to Elias, Edge dropped him with his patented spear.

In other clashes, Bayley defeated Kember Moon to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship, while Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The IIconics to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Raw Women’s Championship was retained by Becky Lynch after she defeated Natalya via submission. Goldberg came on top of Dolph Zigler in another encounter of the night.